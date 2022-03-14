Vision Truck Group top Canadian Mack dealer
Vision Truck Group in Cambridge, Ont., has been named Mack Trucks’ Canada region Dealer of the Year.
The overall North American Dealer of the Year award went to McMahon Truck Centers in Charlotte, N.C. The awards were presented during the American Truck Dealers Show March 8-11 in Las Vegas.
The awards are given to dealers that exceed sales, parts, leasing and customer satisfaction targets, while also focusing on business growth.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.