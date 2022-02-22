Volvo expands Uptime Center, brings in Financial Services group

Volvo Group is injecting US$41 million into its Greensboro, N.C.-based Uptime Center, and will bring Volvo Financial Services into the larger building.

The move brings about 360 Volvo Financial Services employees onto the main Volvo Group North America campus.

The Volvo Group announced a US$41 million investment in North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad to purchase and expand the building housing its U.S. Uptime Center (rendering shown above), which will now also serve as the new global headquarters for Volvo Financial Services (VFS). (Photo: Volvo Trucks North America)

“The Uptime Center is a strategic site for Volvo Group North America, playing a critical role in keeping our customers and their vehicles on the road, delivering goods, transporting people and servicing communities throughout the year,” said Martin Weissburg, Volvo Group North America chairman and Mack Trucks president.

“Our purchase and expansion of this facility reinforces our commitment to the great communities and residents of the Piedmont Triad, and we look forward to welcoming Volvo Financial Services to our campus.”

“Moving Volvo Financial Services allows all Volvo Group entities in the Piedmont to be located on one campus,” added Marcio Pedroso, president of Volvo Financial Services. “Co-location will enable deeper relationships with our colleagues, and the work environment we’ll create in our new headquarters will help us retain highly skilled, world-class jobs that support the local economy.”

The Uptime Center was opened in 2014 and will see a 62,000 sq.-ft. expansion added. That will bring its footprint to 185,000 sq.-ft.