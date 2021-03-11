Volvo recognizes top Canadian dealers

Volvo Trucks North America recently honored its top Canadian dealers in a variety of categories.

Dealer of the Year was Hickman Truck Centre in Newfoundland, which secured a 62-truck order of Volvo VHD snowplow models from the province’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“We are delighted to present this award to Hickman Truck Centre,” said Paul Kudla, managing director Canada, Volvo Trucks North America. “They should be extremely proud of their accomplishments as part of the Volvo Trucks family, especially after the many challenges this past year brought.”

From left to right: Bert Hickman, President and CEO of Hickman Truck Centre; Jonathan Hickman, VP of Hickman Truck Centre; and Rick Noel, sales manager. (Photo: Volvo Trucks)

“As a first-time winner of the Canada Dealer Group of the Year Award, Hickman Truck Centre is honored to receive this special recognition from Volvo Trucks,” added Bert Hickman, dealer principal at Hickman Truck Centre. “Across every department, our team members worked incredibly hard all year to deliver exceptional service, and we look forward to continued success in 2021.”

In addition to being named Canadian dealer of the year, Hickman also won in the categories of market share development, and CST>10L sales.

MacKay’s Truck Centre won for parts sales performance, Calmont Truck Centre – Edmonton won for customer satisfaction, Sheehan’s Truck Centres was named top used truck dealer. The other big winner was Vision Truck Group, which won for regional haul sales, leasing sales, and was named top VFS dealer.