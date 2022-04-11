VTNA names Smith as VP of leasing

Volvo Trucks North America (VTNA) appointed Sue Ann Smith vice-president of leasing – national accounts. She began her new role on April 1.

She succeeds Kurt Hollinger, who recently took a position as vice-president of national accounts for VTNA. Smith will lead new trucks sales through the brand’s national account leasing channel. She will work with national account managers and coordinate account management.

Smith has more than 20 years of experience with Volvo Trucks, having served as national account manager before becoming leader of the national leasing team.

Sue Ann Smith (Photo: VTNA)

She joined the trucking industry after graduating from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University in Bloomington. Smith will report to Peter Voorhoeve, president VTNA.