Wabco inks steering deal with Tata Motors

BRUSSELS, Belgium – Wabco has inked a deal to supply power steering systems to Tata Motors in India.

The deal follows its acquisition of U.S.-based R.H. Sheppard last year. The deal highlights Wabco’s efforts to expand its steering business globally, the company announced.

It will supply Tata with its hydraulic power steering systems.

“This landmark steering technology agreement with Tata Motors in India is another example of Wabco’s powerful ability to globalize our rich technology portfolio,” said Jorge Solis, president, Truck, Bus and Car OEM Division. “Further augmenting our advanced driver assistance and braking systems with our industry-leading steering capability makes WABCO uniquely placed to serve OEMs in every market.”

“We are delighted that the introduction of Wabco’s industry-leading steering systems for the first time in India further differentiates our strong partnership with Tata Motors, while helping them to meet this additional level of demand,” added P. Kaniappan, Wabco India managing director. “As the only commercial vehicle supplier able to offer both braking and steering capabilities in India, Wabco is uniquely placed to provide our customers with increasingly higher levels of automation.”