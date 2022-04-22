Wajax inks distribution deal with MAFI

Wajax has signed on as Canada’s exclusive distributor of the MAFI line of terminal tractors, trucks and trailers.

The German manufacturer designed the RoRo (roll-on roll-off) technology used at seaports. It offers a line of terminal tractors and container industrial trailers for shipping terminals, rail yards, container facilities, and satellite yards.

“I am very pleased to announce that Wajax is the exclusive MAFI dealer for all of Canada,” said Brian Kolthof, vice-president of material handling at Wajax. “We have been searching for a world class manufacturer and MAFI’s line-up of high-quality terminal tractors and trailers fits well with our other lines of equipment and features the latest in technology and operator comfort.”

Wajax showed a MAFI terminal tractor at the Truck World show in Toronto this week.