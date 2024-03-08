Warehouse on Wheels buys BenLea Leasing

The recently renamed Warehouse on Wheels (WOW), formerly American Trailer Rental Group, has expanded its Canadian presence with the acquisition of BenLea Leasing in Cambridge, Ont.

It marks WOW’s 21st acquisition and grows its presence in the Greater Toronto Area, which the company says is strategic.

(Photo: Warehouse on Wheels)

“We are extremely grateful to the Bennett family for trusting us with continuing the legacy they have built at BenLea,” Jonathan Brooks, CEO of WOW, said in a release. “Their tremendous customer service and high-quality fleet align perfectly with our customer intimate value proposition. Along with our partners at Wind Point, we continue to execute our growth strategy of building the leading mobile storage services provider. BenLea strengthens our ability to serve the world’s top manufacturers and distributors across a multitude of industries and geographies from the first mile to second to last mile.”

BenLea was established in 1976, offering trailer rentals and full-service maintenance plans.

“We’re excited to partner with Warehouse on Wheels. They have a reputation for an exceptional level of customer service which continues the reputation that we’ve built at BenLea for the past 48 years,” said James Bennett, owner and CEO of BenLea.

WOW says it is eyeing further expansion in the U.S. and Canada.