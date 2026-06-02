Yokohama apprenticeship program trains next generation of truck tire plant technicians

Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Mississippi (YTMM) is helping employees develop technical skills and earn college degrees through a hands-on maintenance apprenticeship program created in partnership with East Mississippi Community College.

The program, launched in 2024 at Yokohama’s West Point, Miss., commercial truck tire plant, combines classroom instruction with on-the-job training designed to prepare employees for maintenance and other skilled technical roles.

“At Yokohama, employees are our most valuable asset,” said Philip Calhoun, general manager and vice president of operations at YTMM. “Helping employees with hands-on experience to hone their skills or learn new ones paves the way for career advancement.”

Employees begin on the production floor before transitioning into more technical positions, including maintenance roles tied to the plant’s commercial truck tire manufacturing operations. Participants can work toward an associate degree while continuing to earn a paycheck, with Yokohama covering tuition and books.

“It’s a win-win for Yokohama and our area,” said Dr. Michael Busby, vice president of career technical and workforce education at East Mississippi Community College. “They’re coming to school, still employed, and giving back to the industry.”

Calhoun said several employees are nearing graduation and described the initiative as part of the company’s long-term workforce development strategy.

“If you can’t find the talent, then you have to develop your own people,” he said. “And that’s what we are doing.”