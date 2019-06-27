First WTFC scholarship awarded

OTTAWA, Ont. — The Women’s Trucking Federation of Canada (WTFC) and Crossroads Ottawa have handed out their first scholarship to a woman aspiring to become a professional truck driver.

The winner was Kristy Perrin of Drumbo, Ont. She was selected from 27 applicants from across Canada.

“We can all relate to being young, with a dream that seems out of reach. She’s never lost sight of her dream and now she has the ability to fulfill it through this scholarship program,” said Shelley Uvanile-Hesch, CEO of the WTFC.

“The decision wasn’t easy for our board as all the applicants had put a lot of information into their essays.”

Perrin will be trained to obtain an A/Z licence as her award.

“We will be closely following Kristy on her journey to become a professional driver,” said Uvanile-Hesch.

Perrin wrote in her essay that “I was exposed to the truck driving industry young as my father would drive truck to supplement the farm’s income. I would enjoy our scenic drives across Ontario.

It was nice to spend one-on-one time with my father as I was one of four children. This is where I learned to appreciate the work of a truck driver and the skills it takes.”

Perrin married a truck driver and has learned the business side of the industry. She has decided she wants to also become a professional driver, so she can see North America and enjoy independence and job security. She aspires to be a car hauler, like her husband.

“I would like the opportunity to work in this industry and prove that I have the skills and endurance to be successful,” Perrin wrote. “I believe that women can do anything and can be extraordinary in this male-dominated profession.”