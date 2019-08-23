Help us help you

Recruiting and retaining qualified workers continues to be the predominant business issue in trucking and logistics. And for us here at Trucking HR Canada, our top priority is to help employers meet this challenge by providing relevant, accurate, and accessible labor market information, or LMI.

LMI is actionable intelligence pertaining to the supply and demand of labor. It puts raw data into context and facilitates better decisions by employers, workers, job seekers, policy makers, educators, career practitioners, academics, students, parents, and more.

Why should LMI matter to you? Let’s take a look at who benefits:

Employers

Meaningful labor data helps employers understand where workers come from, which groups of people to target in recruiting, and what occupations pose the greatest risks and opportunities to the success of the business.

It also gives employers a big-picture, well-researched view of the job market so they can compensate workers in a way that’s not only fair and competitive with other trucking and logistics companies, but also against industries that draw from the same labor pool.

Policy-makers

When our industry associations, and others, meet with government officials to seek their support on HR-related initiatives, it’s an advantage to come in armed with credible information.

Good LMI also informs the decisions of policy-makers who often rely on government-sourced data about trucking and logistics, which is limited. When they’re exposed to rich, detailed information, they’re better equipped to develop policies that address our specific needs.

Career-seekers and educators

LMI helps students and career-seekers know what opportunities are available, what skills are required to do the job, and where to get the training they need to get started in our industry. Likewise, educators, training and learning providers, and career guidance practitioners can tailor programs to meet the needs of employers and prospective workers.

We need your help

In partnership with the Conference Board of Canada, we have developed an industry-specific approach to gathering data and forecasting labor market needs.

We start with publicly available sources including Statistics Canada’s census and labor force survey, among others, which provide unemployment rates, wages, job and skill patterns, job vacancies, and other information. This supports Trucking HR Canada in examining existing labor market conditions as well as what the future may hold as our industry evolves.

Again, government data has its limitations, so we’re focused on our most valuable source: that is, information directly from you.

Here’s an example. According to Statistics Canada, our industry has one of the highest vacancy rates in the country, with more than 20,000 unfilled “truck driver” jobs.

What the data does not tell us is what these vacant positions entail. Longhaul, shorthaul, or something in between? Does the driver need special skills? What compensation metrics are attached to each job?

These details from primary sources are important for us to truly understand our industry’s workforce challenges.

We can’t find out unless we ask.Here’s where our LMI survey comes in.

This online survey takes about 20 minutes to complete and, as a participant, you will receive early access to the results with the opportunity to secure a free pass to our Workforce Knowledge Exchange on March 11, 2020, in Toronto – an exclusive event only open to those who responded to the survey.

The Workforce Knowledge Exchange will bring together human resources professionals and LMI experts for a deep dive into our survey results and the future of the industry.

The half-day forum will focus on putting the data into context, and we’d love to add your perspective to the discussion.

Email theteam@truckinghr.com to be directed to the survey. The more participants we have, the better we can convey the true labor needs of our industry.