In the game

As much of Canada gets wrapped up in supporting the Toronto Raptors during their first-ever championship series, a Toronto trucking firm is taking advantage of the hype to promote its own brand.

Speedy Transport has a Toronto tribute trailer, which features the Raptors logo and its “We The North” slogan, which has been dispatched through the city. It tours downtown on game days and has received a lot of attention.

“This trailer is a tribute to Toronto, the Raptors, and Speedy Transport, a carrier that was originally established downtown in 1941,” said Jared Martin, Speedy’s managing director. “We were working on this prior to the playoff run, but required warmer weather to complete the project.”

The trailer is dispatched downtown during home game days, where it is often photographed by fans and shared via social media.

“Feedback from the public has been overwhelming, bringing positive attention to our industry, which is the goal,” Martin said. “These are large billboards that keep specific brands top of mind. We’re an edgy carrier that enjoys combining art and transportation.”

The trailer art was designed by Toronto graffiti artist Jessey Paccho. It marks the second graffiti trailer Speedy has rolled out.

“We’re working on the third trailer, as the feedback internally and externally has been positive,” Martin said. “Speedy has 10 specialized trailers on the roadways, which is a combination of wraps and graffiti, with more to come.”

The Raptors graffiti trailer is pulled by owner-operator Craig Babin, while the original graffiti trailer is running Newmarket, Ont., behind owner-operator C.J. Singh.

“Whenever a specialized trailer is completed, there is often high demand by the Speedy force to manage the asset,” Martin said.

Win or lose, the Raptors-inspired trailer will continue as a pickup-and-delivery unit in the Greater Toronto Area after the playoffs are finished.