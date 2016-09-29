In support of e-logs

The move to electronic logging devices (ELDs) is a point of contention for some, but on the flip side, there has been a push towards this mandate to help level the playing field across the industry. There is a definite correlation between hours-of-service (HOS) and rates and it’s widely believed we should see an increase in rates once ELDs are fully implemented.
Whether a driver takes the initiative to alter a logbook to gain drive time, or they are being persuaded by an avaricious carrier, the result can be downward pressure on overall rates. This creates a disadvantage for those who are compliant. Those following the rules can’t compete. They can’t afford to extend the same rates as the non-compliant carriers.
Some carriers find it acceptable for drivers to fudge their logs when they run out of hours close to home. This is one reason why ELDs are being mandated. There are certainly those who manipulate logbooks for financial gain, which is why ELDs were suggested as a way to help level the playing field. However, there are perhaps many more drivers who misrepresent time on manual logs for reasons like running out of hours a few miles from home.
Personally, I believe it is better to err on the side of honesty. If you are out of hours and 28 miles from home you have two choices: go into violation to get home and log the time truthfully or simply shut down. Having said that, it is important to acknowledge that each situation is unique and infractions come with potential consequences. If a driver goes into violation, they need to be prepared for what could happen. It’s unfortunate that drivers are inconvenienced on the job.
Not getting home in time could mean they don’t get to their kid’s graduation or meet other important commitments in their life. There are pros and cons, like in any profession, and trucking is not for everyone. It’s not my intention to sound harsh, but if you sign up to drive over the road, be prepared to take the good with the bad and adapt as the industry evolves.
There are many examples where drivers believe they have valid reasons for falsifying a log. Some argue that current HOS guidelines don’t meet the needs of drivers and the realities they face on the job. Some believe they have no other choice but to alter their logs to account for delays and other factors beyond their control.
It has been suggested that HOS issues should have been addressed prior to mandating ELDs, however HOS rules are not changing anytime soon and ELD compliance will become reality nonetheless. At the end of the day, I suggest that falsifying a logbook is never the answer. I don’t believe it is okay to “fudge” a logbook to make more money or to get home. Industry regulations are in place to protect us all and circumventing the law is not the answer for any reason. I believe ELDs are good because they limit a driver’s ability to run illegal to a greater extent than manual logs. However, this will not solve the problem entirely. Enforcement must be made a priority and I’m deeply concerned by the lack of enforcement on the part of enforcement agencies when it comes to ELDs.
I’ve spoken to countless drivers on e-logs and they have unanimously consented that there is considerably less review and scrutiny of their electronic logs by officials than when they were on manual logs. Come compliance day, I hope that officials don’t take ELDs for granted. They must continue to monitor e-logs just the same as paper logs, especially if driver audits are not conducted more frequently than they are now.
Hours-of-service are no joke and seemingly insignificant infractions can entail huge consequences. Take the cautionary case of Gary Blakley, an Ontario truck driver who was a mere 16 minutes over his HOS and driving with an out-of-date log in December 2013. He crashed into a police cruiser and ultimately killed a state trooper. The district attorney in the case stated that “the tragedy was avoidable” and that if “Mr. Blakley had decided to end his drive…we wouldn’t be here today,” according to media reports.
I’m sorry to say, this is not the only occasion where an HOS violation resulted in disastrous consequences, and in this case, the driver was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison for aggravated criminally negligent homicide.ELDs will help drivers keep their logbooks current and will hopefully deter drivers from operating outside of their HOS.
Additionally, I hope that those carriers and independents that operate illegally for financial gain will be weeded out of the industry.
When part of the industry is willing to manipulate the system and disregard safety measures like HOS for profit, it forces us to consider what else they are willing to cut corners on.
The fact remains that ELDs are the new reality for the trucking industry. If their implementation means that unfair players can’t compete anymore by running illegal, then I’m all for it. The time has come to eliminate those who undercut and devalue our industry as well as those who create unsafe situations by circumventing the law.
***
Natalie Martin is marketing and social media coordinator at JBT Transport, and is a member of the Women’s Trucking Federation of Canada advisory board. Prior to her role at JBT, Natalie worked in dispatch, administration and 3PL logistics.
Then keep your trucks in Canada! With opinions like that keep them on your roads and maybe your trucking industry will fail I suspect!
Eld or not. 28 miles from home, I’m going. I haven’t needed a babysitter for over 30 years. Sure don’t need one now. These big trucking companies want a level playing field. I’m for that, let me pay what they do for tires and fuel.
All these new regs are just pushing out the real truck drivers. Steering wheel holders will be all that’s left. We’ll see how safe the roads are with ELDs, speed limiters and 3 week driving school dummies.
28 miles from home, I’m going. I haven’t needed a babysitter for over 30 years
In other news why can”t we attract young people to driving or for that matter
hold on to the drivers we have ?
Wait Natalie already answered that.
Not getting home in time could mean they don’t get to their kid’s graduation or meet other important commitments in their life.
28 miles from home 3:00pm Friday long weekend Yeah that,s just dam crazy use a EDL and receive a ticket and a mark on your record.
By the way you can still cheat with EDLs run over your hours and delete it later on the office PC.
Unfortunately, other than an opinion, Truck drivers don’t have a say in this. The only thing that is going to change any of this is the impact on the economy. So if this impacts the economy in a negative way and companies are going to get sued for every mile that the truck has to stop before a destination, then we can anticipate some change.
So, yeah, i think everyone should adhere strictly to the ELD guidelines. That will teach them a lesson on the actual realities of truck driving and *no Grey area* in enforcement.
I mean if you are 5 miles away and cant get unloaded because you need to stop. forget 28 miles and or kilometers, you still get a ticket.
I think everyone forgets to mention that its more likely that a company is the beneficiary of the on time delivery not the driver directly. But the driver is the most likely party that is on the receiving end of any infractions.
In the end everyone is trying to cash in on this industry and any mistakes the drivers make. Be it 10lbs overweight or tracking software or insurance or gas.
So what’s the price of food right now?