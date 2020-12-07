Alberta truckers protest Covid-related shutdowns

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. – Truckers in Alberta took part in a protest against Covid-19 shutdowns, according to a report from Lethbridge News Now.

An estimated 500-800 vehicles took part in the protest and truck convoy, organized by Steve Bari, who told LNN the idea started with an email to a friend in the transportation industry.

He told LNN that truckers travel across the region and the country, seeing the economic impact the COVID-19 pandemic and the related restrictions have had on businesses. The full story and video can be found here.