Alberta truckers protest Covid-related shutdowns
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. – Truckers in Alberta took part in a protest against Covid-19 shutdowns, according to a report from Lethbridge News Now.
An estimated 500-800 vehicles took part in the protest and truck convoy, organized by Steve Bari, who told LNN the idea started with an email to a friend in the transportation industry.
He told LNN that truckers travel across the region and the country, seeing the economic impact the COVID-19 pandemic and the related restrictions have had on businesses. The full story and video can be found here.
The shutdowns needed to happen sooner in Alberta. The lack of testing and medical care means soon if not already doctors are going have to make tougher decisions. The medical costs are huge with coronavoius . The C T A and the trucking companies need to have a plan for the drivers with more safe places to shower wash clothes and relax between trips. The homeless shelters in Ontario and Alberta no longer want truck drivers using them as a home base. The trucking companies need to have a plan and work together on rooms for truck drivers between trips and those who get sick or hurt.