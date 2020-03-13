AMTA postpones its annual AGM due to coronavirus concerns

EDMONTON, Alta. – Heeding advice from the provincial government, the Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) has decided to postpone its upcoming Leadership Conference and AGM.

Citing concern over the spread of the coronavirus, the 82nd annual event was scheduled to take place in Banff, Alta., April 16-18. But with the Alberta government advising against large gatherings of more than 250, including conferences, sporting, and community events, as well as avoiding travel outside of Canada, the AMTA made the choice not to hold its AGM.

The AMTA has not yet set a new date for its AGM, but said its event specialist is working to secure and time.

The AMTA also postponed its Edmonton Draw Down Dinner until May 27.

