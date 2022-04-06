Archie and Irene Verspeeten donate another $3M to clinical genome center

On the morning Ron Verspeeten passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer, father Archie Verspeeten and his late wife Irene announced a $3-million donation to the clinical genome center that bears their names.

London Health Sciences Foundation (LHSF) operates the Archie and Irene Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, which was created 18 months ago with another $3-million donation from the family. Archie founded Verspeeten Cartage in 1953 with a single truck, passing the family business to Ron in 2006.

(Photo: Verspeeten family)

“Our hearts go out to the entire Verspeeten family,” John MacFarlane, president and CEO of LHSF said of Ron’s passing. “Archie and his family wanted to proceed with this announcement, as Ron would’ve wanted them to do so. He will be greatly missed by all who had the great pleasure of knowing him.”

The donation will fund advanced genetic testing, clinical trials, and studies, with the hope of developing new treatment options for patients with genetically complex diseases.

“It is through philanthropic visionaries like Archie and Irene Verspeeten that change is possible, providing hope for a better future for patients with genetically complex diseases,” said MacFarlane.

The Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre initially had a focus on genomic sequencing for pancreatic cancer in conjunction with the Baker Centre for Pancreatic Cancer. The latest donation allows it to further expand the genetic profiling offered, to include other known biomarkers and ramp up lab infrastructure and epigenomic testing capabilities, LHSF says.

“As I was almost two years ago, I remain humbled by our ability to support a life-changing program like the Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre,” said Archie Verspeeten. “I want nothing more than to wipe cancer out, and I believe this center has already brought us one step closer to doing so. However, there is still much to do. My hope is for the Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre to continue helping patients with genetic diseases live longer, fuller and happier lives.”