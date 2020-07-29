ATA MC&E going virtual

ARLINGTON, Va. – The American Trucking Associations (ATA) annual Management Conference & Exhibition will be held virtually this year.

In a letter to members, president Chris Spear wrote: “Unfortunately the state of Colorado and the City of Aurora have recently put additional restrictions in place that will not allow us to continue with an in-person event, and we don’t anticipate those restrictions changing much this year. The decision was made unanimously this morning by the ATA Officers to move MCE to a virtual event.”

The event was to have been held Oct. 24-27 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort in Denver, Col.

“We are putting final touches on our virtual program, which will allow us to continue with our policy discussions, education sessions and overall great programs,” Spear wrote. “We plan to continue with many of the programs already in place and will address issues that can help our industry recover from the pandemic and move forward.”

Information on the event can be found here.