Atlas supports Move for Hunger

OAKVILLE, Ont. – Atlas Canada has re-upped its partnership with Move for Hunger, a national non-profit organization that fights hunger and reduces food waste.

As part of the partnership, 33 Atlas Canada partner agents collect non-perishable food from customers who are moving, and then deliver it to local food banks.

“Atlas Canada agents have already delivered more than 16,600 lbs of food to food banks and pantries in the communities they serve,” said Adam Lowy, executive director and founder of Move for Hunger. “One in eight households in Canada are food insecure. We’re grateful that Atlas Canada recognized the urgency of the problem and has made a commitment to helping their neighbors in need.”

“This partnership is a great fit for Atlas as we believe in serving the communities we live and work in,” added Barry Schellenberg, president of Atlas Canada. “Ending hunger in this country is something we are proud to be part of. Working as a team, our customers, Atlas agents, and Move For Hunger help food banks across Canada feed people in need.”

For more information on the organization, visit www.MoveForHunger.org.