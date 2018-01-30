ATSSA donates to local causes

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – The Automotive Transportation Service Superintendents’ Association (ATSSA) held its annual charity and fun night Dec. 14, 2017, collecting donations for underprivileged children through the Toys for Tots program.

Food items were also collected on behalf of the Dai Dham Food Bank.

The event was hosted at the Red Rose Convention Center in Mississauga, Ont.

A performance was given by comedian Andrew Chapman. ATSSA says the evening was made possible by the support and sponsorship received from companies including: Texis Truck Exhaust, Mid-West Truck & Trailer Service, Abrams Towing, Quality Collision Centre, Fort Garry Industries, ULT Powertrain Reman and Services, ClubLink, Premier Truck Group, Diesel Truck Centre, Newcom Media, Road Today and others.