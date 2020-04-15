B.C. installing portable toilets to support truck drivers during Covid-19 crisis
VICTORIA, B.C. – The province of B.C. is installing portable toilets at several commercial vehicle pull-outs, inspection stations, and chain-up locations in an effort to provide services to truck drivers during the Covid-19 relief effort.
The installation of the portable toilets began this past weekend, and is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, with approximately 20 up already and more expected.
The province is also keeping all rest areas open during the pandemic, with maintenance contractors working to keep the facilities clean, sanitary, and stocked.
At the request of Vancouver radio station Red FM, B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is also looking to fund and identify additional locations for portable toilets in the Surrey and Delta regions.
B.C. has 203 total rest areas, including 48 seasonal facilities open from early spring to mid-November. There are also 55 brake checks and 39 chain-up areas in the province.
Have your say
We won't publish or share your data
Although the picture of the truck in winter is nice, it, nor the caption have anything to do with the subject matter. Does “Semi-Truck speeding” really help public relations? How did the photographer determine that the truck was actually speeding? Did he have a speed gun? The road itself looks rather well maintained. I realize that it is probably a stock photo, but someone should pay more attention to the details.
good initiative as long they keep the toilet clean and with toilet paper and hand cleaning product it will be wonderful and lets hope nobody would steal the hand was stuff.
You would think that all of the users will respect each and keep them clean, as if they were at home.
At least B.C. is making an effort.
Good on them!