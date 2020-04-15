B.C. installing portable toilets to support truck drivers during Covid-19 crisis

VICTORIA, B.C. – The province of B.C. is installing portable toilets at several commercial vehicle pull-outs, inspection stations, and chain-up locations in an effort to provide services to truck drivers during the Covid-19 relief effort.

The installation of the portable toilets began this past weekend, and is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, with approximately 20 up already and more expected.

The province is also keeping all rest areas open during the pandemic, with maintenance contractors working to keep the facilities clean, sanitary, and stocked.

At the request of Vancouver radio station Red FM, B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is also looking to fund and identify additional locations for portable toilets in the Surrey and Delta regions.

B.C. has 203 total rest areas, including 48 seasonal facilities open from early spring to mid-November. There are also 55 brake checks and 39 chain-up areas in the province.

