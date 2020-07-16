Bendix celebrates safety, product quality achievements

HUNTINGTON, Ind. – Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems is celebrating safety and product quality milestones at its Huntington, Ind., manufacturing facility.

The company achieved a perfect safety record in the first half of the year, with zero recordable injuries across its six facilities.

The Bendix Huntington operation celebrated its plant safety and product quality mid-year milestones with all employees by distributing DQ Dilly Bars during lunch breaks at all plant cafeterias on July 15. (Photo: Bendix)

It also set a low defect rate of only 18 defects per million parts shipped, the company announced. All while managing the Covid-19 crisis. Employees were rewarded with DQ Dilly Bars during lunch breaks on July 15.

“Our achievement of zero injuries is a powerful testament to the safety commitment our employees make every day when they come to work,” said Christopher Camp, Huntington plant manager. “This reflects the care and respect we all have for remaining vigilant on the job and paying attention to the details. The same goes for our ability to achieve a standout product quality number. With this performance, the Huntington team has demonstrated that the strong connections we’ve developed with our customers are being carried through into our operations each and every day. It shows that we’re in tune with our customers’ needs and delivering on their highest expectations.”