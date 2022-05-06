Bison driver named Highway Angel

A Bison Transport driver from Linden, Alta., is among the latest Highway Angels recognized by the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA).

Larry Williams was driving on Hwy. 1, just west of Saskatoon, on a frigid March 8 when he witnessed a Dodge Ram crew cab fishtail on the road and flip twice before landing in a ditch.

Larry Williams (Photo: Supplied)

Unable to get cell phone reception, Williams flagged down another motorist who called 911. He then returned to the vehicle and helped the injured motorist escape the truck.

“He just looked at me and said ‘What the heck happened?’ He was in shock and shaking and whatnot,” recalled Williams. “I asked him to sit down and relax. I ran back to the truck and I grabbed a wool sleeping bag.”

TCA has presented Williams with a certificate, patches, lapel pin, and truck decals. The company has also received a letter acknowledging him as a Highway Angel.