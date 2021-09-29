Bison wins TCA safety award for 14th time

Bison Transport has won the Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) Fleet Safety Award grand prize for large fleets for a fourteenth time.

The awards were presented this week at the TCA’s annual convention in Las Vegas. FTC Transportation in Oklahoma City won in the small carrier division.

Bison Transport’s Rob Penner receives a TCA Safety Award grand prize at the TCA convention. (Photo: TCA)

“TCA celebrates the safety achievements of FTC Transportation and Bison Transport, and we are honored to recognize them for the 2020 Fleet Safety Awards competition,” said TCA president John Lyboldt. “This past year has presented incredible challenges for fleets, but these two carriers proudly demonstrated that safety and concern for others on the highways always come first. FTC and Bison are very deserving of the Grand Prize, and we thank them for setting such a great example for the rest of the industry.”

The award is given based on accident frequency ratio per million miles driven, which narrows the field down to three potential winners in six mileage-based divisions. The remaining candidates undergo an audit by independent experts to ensure accuracy of the results. They are also invited to submit information about their safety initiatives.

A panel of judges makes the final selections.