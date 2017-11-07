Brake Safety Day brake inspections put 14% out of service

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Fourteen per cent of vehicles inspected in the U.S. and Canada during Brake Safety Day were placed out of service for brake-related violations, according to the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance.

A total of 7,698 commercial vehicle inspections were conducted on the day – 1,337 of which were done in Canada. A total of 22% of inspected vehicles were placed out of service for vehicle violations of any kind, with 78% showing now out-of-service conditions.

Enforcement officers also examined ABS systems to ensure they were working. ABS violations were counted when the malfunction lamp did not work, or when it stayed on, indicating a fault. Of the inspections conducted, 11% of trucks and 14% of trailers had ABS violations.

“Brake-related violations are the largest percentage of all out-of-service violations cited during roadside inspections. CVSA’s Brake Safety Day provides an opportunity enhance brake safety,” said CVSA president Capt. Christopher Turner with the Kansas Highway Patrol. “Our goal is to reduce the number of crashes caused by faulty braking systems, by conducting roadside inspections, educating drivers, mechanics, owner-operators and others on the importance of proper brake inspection and maintenance.”