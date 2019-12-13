CTA calls for mandatory drug testing

TORONTO, Ont. – The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) is calling on the federal government to introduce mandatory drug and alcohol testing for truck drivers.

It claims a scathing Ontario auditor general report on commercial vehicle enforcement supports its case.

“CTA applauds the Ontario auditor general report for highlighting the safety benefit of requiring drug and alcohol testing for commercial truck drivers,” says Scott Smith, chairman of the CTA. “We appreciate and support the work to date on this matter by Transport Canada and hope to see the Government of Canada support this important road safety policy in 2020.”

In her annual report, Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk contended the lack of drug and alcohol testing is a potential issue related to road safety and truck collisions.

“In Ontario, commercial vehicle drivers are not subject to mandatory drug and alcohol testing either before or during their employment. In addition, Ontario drivers who hold a prescription for medical marijuana may operate a commercial vehicle with marijuana present in their system as long as they are not legally impaired, unlike those who use it recreationally,” she wrote.