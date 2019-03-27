Driver safety focus of new WorkSafeBC videos and information sheets

RICHMOND, B.C. – WorkSafeBC wants truck drivers to be safe, and has released a new video series and information sheets to help them do just that.

According to WorkSafeBC, the truck driver occupation in B.C. had more than 20,700 time-loss injury claims and 140 work related deaths between 2008-17.

Facing on-the-job hazards every day, drivers are at risk not only when driving, but also securing their load, using pry bars, or when working with landing gear.

In partnership with SafetyDriven – Trucking Safety Council of B.C., WorkSafeBC has introduced the video series and a set of corresponding resources to help reduce these risks.

The videos tell the stories of professional truck drivers whose lives changed after they were injured on the job. One depicts the story of a long-haul driver, the other short-haul, and a third about a delivery truck driver.

Three new information sheets will assist employers provide ways to reduce the risk of injury to truck drivers when using pry bars, landing gear, and straps.

To see the videos and information sheets, visit https://www.worksafebc.com/en/resources/health-safety/videos/arvinds-story-long-haul-truck-driver-safety?lang=en.

