Driver training required to prevent spread of spotted lanternfly

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Truckers who travel into areas of Pennsylvania that are under quarantine to prevent the spread of the spotted lanternfly, will require special training beginning in May.

The invasive species arrived from Asia in 2014 and efforts are underway to prevent its spread. Quarantined zones have been set up and drivers who stop in those zones (other than to refuel or stop at a traffic signal) will need to take training. A permit is also required for the truck.

The training and permits are available for free online. Enforcement will begin in May with roadside stops, according to the Ontario Trucking Association (OTA).

The course is provided by Penn State’s Agriculture Extension Service. It takes about 1.5 hours to complete. Once completed, the manager can order the permits and train drivers.

More information on the training and the quarantined areas can be found here.