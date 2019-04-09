Drivers asked to weigh in on truck parking information systems

ARLINGTON, Va. – Truck drivers are asked to offer insight into their preferences for data formats and delivery mechanisms of truck parking availability information.

The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) has launched an online survey as part of its 2019 top priority research topic, to standardize truck parking information systems based on driver preferences.

More than 300 truck drivers were polled when the survey was launched last month at the Mid-America Trucking Show. The lack of available truck parking ranks as a top issue facing the trucking industry. ATRI said its findings will provide states and private sector stakeholders with information on driver-preferred data formats and methods of information delivery.

Go here to complete the survey before the end of May.