Enhanced weigh scale opens in Delta, B.C.

DELTA, B.C. – Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) officers have a newly-enhanced facility at their disposal on Nordel Way in Delta, B.C.

Providing a dry, well-lit area to help CVSE officers when doing inspections, the facility is large enough to accommodate two commercial vehicles at a time and has a training area for up to 25 people. Vehicles involved in a collision can also be brought to the facility where police can conduct post-crash investigations.

The provincial government says the updated weigh scale will improve safety for people traveling on B.C. roads.

“It’s important to have confidence that the commercial transport truck next to us on the highway is operating safely and is mechanically sound,” said Claire Trevena, minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “This new inspection facility will help the ministry’s CVSE officers in their ongoing efforts to improve safety for the commercial transport sector, and keep our roads and highways safe for everyone.”

Located near the south end of the Alex Fraser Bridge, approximately 300 trucks per hour pass through the Nordel weigh scale. Thirteen CVSE officers are dedicated to the site and surrounding highways, and an additional seven officers are based at the Nordel location to monitor commercial vehicle safety in other assigned areas via mobile patrol.

“Our association places its highest priority on safety, and any improvement to the enforcement of safe practices, like this new inspection facility, is a benefit to our industry,” said Dave Earle, president and CEO of the B.C. Trucking Association. “I look forward to the government’s continued investment in enforcement, road safety, and infrastructure for the commercial transport industry.”