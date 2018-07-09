Express Mondor raises $25K for breast cancer foundation

LANORAIE, Que. – Express Mondor has raised $25,000 to support the fight against breast cancer, bringing its five-year total to more than $130,000.

The company raised the funds through its annual golf tournament and fundraising dinner, which attracted more than 200 people this year on June 14. The funds were donated to the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

“The annual Express Mondor golf tournament has become a tradition. People look forward to it and are very happy to get together and have a good time while contributing to a cause that affects us all and is important to us,” said Billy Mondor, vice-president of business development at Express Mondor. “Every year, we’re delighted by the resoundingly positive response of the many Express Mondor employees, partners and clients who participate in our fundraising event. We consider the tournament a unique opportunity to rally together to help against this disease. Moreover, as a sign of our commitment, one of our new trucks sports the foundation’s colors and carries its message across North America.”

“The foundation is very happy to be able to count on Express Mondor’s support,” added Karine Iseult Ippersiel, vice-president, development, partnerships and strategic alliances at the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation. “The amount raised this year is yet another indication of its management, employees and partners’ commitment to the cause. This gesture helps advance breast cancer research, raise awareness about the challenges about this disease and its impact on family.”