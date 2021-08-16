Federally regulated trucking companies not required to mandate vaccinations
The federal government’s announcement requiring mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for federal workers will not apply to federally regulated trucking companies, the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) confirmed.
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra made the announcement Friday afternoon, saying federal public service employees will need to be vaccinated as early as the end of September.
Vaccinations will also be required for those working in the federally regulated transportation sectors of air, rail and marine, as well as all commercial air passengers.
But federally regulated trucking companies will not be required to mandate vaccinations, though the government is “strongly encouraging” employers to continuously urge vaccination within their workforces, the CTA says.
Have your say
We won't publish or share your data
Did someone think trucking companies were federal employees ?
They are considered federally regulated though.
Yes some trucking companies are federal regulated if you run across Canada or US you are under federal regulations where have you been Mr. Smith the federal regulated trucking companies must have Elogs We are under different regulations than provincial relations when it comes to being federal related thank you