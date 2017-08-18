FMCSA warns of driver distraction during solar eclipse

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The solar eclipse coming Aug. 21 will potentially produce one of the greatest distractions for drivers in years, the U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is warning.

“On Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, a total solar eclipse will occur across 14 States – from Oregon to South Carolina,” the FMCSA said in a statement. “Lasting only two minutes or so, the eclipse will darken the country during the middle of the day when millions are on American roads, potentially causing one of the driver distractions in years.”

The Federal Highway Administration has set up a website with information pertaining to the event, and how to drive safely as it happens.