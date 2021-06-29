FSC announces conference agenda

The Fleet Safety Council (FSC) will present its 30th Annual Educational Conference on Oct. 1 in an online webinar format. Registration has also opened for the event.

The 30th Annual FSC Educational Conference includes the following sessions:

(Photo: FSC)

Session 1: Preparation and Planning featuring Mario Da Silva, the corporate risk, safety and security manager at Manitoulin Transport. He discusses cyber security and the critical importance of business continuity.

Session 2: 60-minute panel moderated by Michael Derry, senior loss prevention consultant, fleet with Intact Insurance. Derry will lead an expert panel discussion delving into how the pandemic has affected the industry and the outlook for 2022.

This expert panel will include representation from: Geoff Wood (senior VP policy, OTA/CTA), Kelly Henderson, (executive director, Trucking Human Resources Sector Council Atlantic), Michelle Roberts (director, stakeholder & client engagement, The Infrastructure Health and Safety Association), Mike Millian, (president, Private Motor Truck Council of Canada) and Sean Doussept (manager, Carrier Sanctions and Investigations Office, MTO).

Session 3: Preparing for Economic Recovery: Engaging and Preparing Your Workforce for a Post-Pandemic Workplace featuring Angela Splinter, CEO and Craig Faucette, director, policy and programs from Trucking Human Resources Canada. They will lead this presentation on how the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the way that we work, as well as the impacts on our work, family obligations, and our mental health. This session will discuss some of the best practices and considerations that will aid managers and employers as we prepare for the post-pandemic workplace.

Session 4 (keynote session): Everyday Resilience featuring keynote speaker Dr. Robyne Hanley-Dafoe, an author, multi-award-winning psychology and education instructor who specializes in resiliency, navigating stress and change, and personal wellness in the workplace. Dr. Hanley-Dafoe will provide practical strategies, grounded in global research and case studies that help foster resiliency within ourselves and others.

Click here to register online for the conference.