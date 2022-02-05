GoFundMe won’t release funds to Freedom Convoy “occupation”

The well funded ‘Freedom Convoy’ has had more than $9 million in donations through a GoFundMe campaign denied as it prepares to enter its second week occupying Ottawa.

“GoFundMe supports peaceful protests and we believe that was the intention of the Freedom Convoy 2022 fundraiser when it was first created,” GoFundMe said in a statement Friday night.

“We now have evidence from law enforcement that the previously peaceful demonstration has become an occupation, with police reports of violence and other unlawful activity.”

The fundraising platform says the fundraiser is in violation of its Terms of Service, specifically: Term 8, which prohibits the promotion of violence and harassment – and has been removed from the platform.

It had earlier disbursed $1 million in funds to protest organizers, who said it would be used to reimburse fuel costs to truckers who took part in the convoy. Donors can request a refund and remaining funds will be given to “credible and established charities verified by GoFundMe,” the organization said.