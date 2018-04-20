Great Dane plant wins safety award

STATESBORO, Ga. – Great Dane’s manufacturing plant in Statesboro, Ga., has been recognized for its commitment to safety.

It received the Georgia Association of Manufacturers award for having no lost work cases in 2017.

“Great Dane is a proud member of the Georgia Association of Manufacturers and it is an honor to have our Statesboro plant recognized by this organization for our dedication to safety,” said Brian Sage, Great Dane’s executive vice-president of manufacturing. “Safety is a top priority at Great Dane and the Statesboro facility has excelled over the past year at creating a culture of safety throughout the plant at every level.”

The plant was also recognized internally with Great Dane’s Safest Facility award.

“Thanks to the hard work and commitment of employees, 2017 was Great Dane’s safest year to date,” said Dave Ritchie, Great Dane’s director of environmental health and safety. “We are continuing to build on our safety program in 2018 with the implementation of a Built-in-Safety (BIS) program and our new ‘I Promise to be Safe’ program, which focuses on employee commitments to be safe for family and friends.”