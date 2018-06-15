Home Hardware, John Deere win fleet safety awards

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. – John Deere Canada and Home Hardware Stores were the winners of the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) Fleet Safety Awards.

The awards were presented at the PMTC’s annual meeting.

John Deere won in the small fleet category. It operates 55 power units and owns 150 trailers, averaging 11.5 million kilometers a year hauling agricultural products across the U.S. and Canada. It has 67 drivers supplied by CPC Logistics and is a six-time Fleet Safety Award winner.

The company has a written safety policy that’s updated annually. New hires need three years of experience and must undergo drug and alcohol screening and a road test. The company has a CVOR violation rate of just 3.34%.

Home Hardware Stores won in the large fleet category. It employs 157 fleet-related personnel including 136 drivers who operate 141 trucks, averaging 17.7 million kilometers a year. The hiring process includes two interviews, reference checks and a road test followed by three days of in-class orientation and then a minimum of three days with a driver coach.

Their performance is reviewed after three months before full-time employment is offered. Drivers attend annual safety meetings and safe driver banquets. They receive ongoing training throughout the year and are active in the truck driving championships. Home Hardware has an accident review committee that meets quarterly and includes drivers. Drivers also enjoy a safe driving bonus program and profit s haring.

This marks the fleet’s eighth time winning the award. It has a CVOR violation rate of 12.09%.