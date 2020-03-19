Industry welcomes easing of delivery restrictions

TORONTO, Ont. – The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) is lauding efforts by the provincial government to keep the province’s trucks moving.

Measures introduced today postpone noise bylaws and other local delivery restrictions, to allow off-peak deliveries.

“Premier (Doug) Ford and his cabinet colleagues are leaving no stone unturned in the fight against Covid-19. This is another example of how the government is working with the OTA to explore all avenues that would make it easier for the hard-working men and women in the trucking industry to deliver the much-needed goods during this crisis,” said OTA president Stephen Laskowski. “This off-peak delivery measure is a piece of the puzzle during these challenging times.”

The OTA said it will be working with the province to implement a more permanent after-hours delivery program, which can help fight traffic congestion and reduce fuel consumption. It’s urging shippers to work closely with carriers to facilitate off-peak deliveries.

The current measure is in place for the next 18 months or at the discretion of Ford.