KAG Canada trailers carrying impaired driving message

KAG Canada is raising awareness about the dangers of impaired driving through a mobile safety campaign that kicked off Tuesday.

For the 10th year, the Canadian division of bulk hauler Kenan Advantage Group is working with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) by honoring a Manitoba victim of impaired driving on decals attached to 20 Canadian trailers.

This year’s honoree is Beryl Hansen, a 59-year-old wife and mother of three who was killed by a drunk driver in Portage la Prairie in 1999. The decals feature her photo and a message urging motorists to call 911 when they witness suspected impaired driving.

“The loss of my mom in this horrific and senseless way shattered our hearts and changed our lives forever,” said Tanya Hansen Pratt, Hansen’s daughter and vice-president of MADD’s Winnipeg Chapter. “I think she would be proud to know that we are working, in loving memory of her, to help prevent this tragedy from happening to others. We are honored to see her photo on these decals and hope she will inspire people to make that call if they see a driver they think is impaired.”

The KAG Canada fleet now has 260 trailers sporting decals for the cause.

“This marks the 10th year of this very special awareness campaign, and we are especially moved to be able to honor Beryl Hansen’s memory,” said Tyler Cochrane, KAG Canada senior vice-president of information. “KAG Canada and our drivers hope that by sharing Beryl’s story and her tragic loss, we can engage motorists in this effort to report suspected impaired drivers and make roads safer for everyone.”