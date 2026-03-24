Lytx report shows crash severity easing, but minor collisions on the rise

Collision severity appears to be easing, but fleets are facing a growing volume of lower-level incidents, according to the latest annual safety report from Lytx.

The company’s 2026 Road Safety Report, based on more than 341 billion miles of driving data, found overall collision rates rose 4% in 2025 — a sign of stabilization following sharper post-pandemic increases. More notably, severe crashes per mile declined 4%, while moderately severe collisions dropped 41%.

However, the data points to mounting risks at the lower end of the severity scale. Minor collisions increased 5%, and low-severity incidents climbed 16%, suggesting fleets may be dealing with more frequent — if less catastrophic — events.

“The 2026 Road Safety Report spotlights not only the significant victories we’ve secured but also the formidable risks that persist,” said Chris Cabrera, Lytx CEO. “By harnessing data and driving change through technology, we can help deliver on our shared goal of bringing every driver home safely.”

Sector-specific data revealed construction fleets saw a 28% year-over-year increase in collisions, highlighting heightened exposure in high-risk operating environments.

The report also found near-collisions declined 23% from the previous year’s peak, while coaching related to device use rose 40%, reflecting increased focus on distracted driving.

Other findings point to persistent environmental and behavioral risks. The most dangerous U.S. roadways were concentrated near major airports, while July remained the deadliest month for drivers.

Lytx said its analysis draws on data from 6.3 million drivers across more than 90 countries, including more than 217 million driving events captured in 2025.