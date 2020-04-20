Mack donates cash, PPE to local organizations

ALLENTOWN, Penn. – Mack Trucks has supported its Lehigh Valley neighbors with a $10,000 donation to an area food bank, and the giving of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The $10,000 gift went to the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania, while St. Luke’s Hospital, Success Rehabilitation and Maxim Healthcare Services received the PPE.

“Mack recognizes the importance of doing what we can to support the community we have been a part of for more than a century,” said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice-president of North American sales and marketing. “Food insecurity, as well as the critical need for medical supplies, were identified to be two of the most pressing areas in which we could make a positive impact, so we took action to donate.”

Mack’s Lehigh Valley Operations (LVO) facility led the efforts for donations to area medical facilities.

“In this uncertain time, it’s important that we all step up to offer assistance in any way we can,” said Rickard Lundberg, vice-president and general manager at LVO. “Mack Trucks is supporting local healthcare facilities through in-kind donations to help protect those working directly with those who are sick, especially patients with Covid-19.”