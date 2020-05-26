Mack Trucks produces, donates PPE

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Mack Trucks has manufactured and donated about 500 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to local organizations.

The equipment was produced at the company’s Lehigh Valley Operations (LVO) in Macungie, Pa.

LVO employees William Kulnis (left) and Karan Arora (right) presented face shields to Lehigh Valley Health Network representative Adam Selmasska. (Photo: Mack Trucks)

“The Mack team is committed to doing what we can to help the communities in which we live and work, and I’m very proud of our LVO employees for stepping up to produce PPE during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Rickard Lundberg, vice-president and general manager at LVO. “For nearly 120 years, Mack has risen to the challenge of fulfilling vital needs, most recently through the production of PPE.”

Face shield headbands were built using Mack’s 3D printer and assembled at the plant where Mack produces its Class 8 trucks. The equipment was given to Mack employees, as well as Lehigh Valley Health Network, Lehigh Center, Kirkland Village, Westminister Village and The Easton Home. Mack says it will donate more as the PPE pieces are produced, based on demand in the community.

The company is also manufacturing 3D-printed ear guards for employees wearing masks.