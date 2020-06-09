National Truck League’s poster contest honors truckers

LONDON, Ont. – National Truck League has hosted a poster contest for employees’ kids, to show their support for truck drivers.

The winning entries will be announced June 10, with the signs posted at National Truck League’s London, Ont., headquarters for truckers to enjoy.

(Photo: National Truck League)

“Our staff has been working from home since March 18. Most have school aged kids at home. To support our employees and the trucking industry Thank A Trucker campaign, we hosted a poster contest to help with activities for children at home and to heighten their awareness of the industry,” explained Rod Stiller, NTL president.

“We have been working with truck drivers for almost 30 years now and it is so refreshing to see them get the credit they are due. Truck driving can be a difficult career where you don’t get to be at home a lot and there are road dangers all the time. During the Covid-19 crisis, they have continued to deliver supplies all Canadians need including protective equipment for medical workers. The poster contest has given our staff an opportunity to be able to explain to their young families how truckers have made this time easier for us who have had stay at home orders.”