NSTSA to celebrate safety at gala dinner

HALIFAX, N.S. – The Nova Scotia Trucking Safety Association (NSTSA) is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a gala dinner Nov. 2.

The event, themed Camo and Chrome, will be held at the Westin Halifax Hotel. Safety Excellence Awards will be presented to individuals and companies who support workplace safety, the organization says. Awards will include: Professional Safe Driver of the Year; OHS Safety Representative of the Year; Small Company of the Year; Medium Company of the Year; Large Company of the Year; and Community Spirit and Safety Champion of the Year.

The event will also include cocktails, dinner, a live auction and entertainment.

“We are very excited to have as our guest speaker following the awards presentation, David Henry, a professional driver who is an ambassador for Bell Let’s Talk,” said Linda Corkum, executive director of the NSTSA. “David will share his story of battling back from injuries and mental health issues and how he celebrates life every day. This event will be the launch of a program we are coordinating with proceeds from the live auction going towards assisting members in our association to access resources for mental health. There will be individuals in attendance who have participated in our programs since the association’s beginnings in 1999. It will truly be an evening of celebration.”

For more information about the event, visit www.nstsa.ca.