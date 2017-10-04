Oct. 11 historically dangerous day for truck drivers

SEATTLE, Wa. – Fleet management technology company Zonar Systems wants to remind drivers that historically Oct. 11 and June 7 have been the most dangerous days to be on the road for truckers.

Over the past three years, trucks have been involved in a total of 397 collisions, and with Oct. 11 just around the corner, Zonar says trucks equipped with its solutions are 30% less likely to be in an accident.

On Oct. 11, truck drivers are most likely to be involved in a collision between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., with 31% of fatalities happening during that time, compared to only 1.3% between those hours during the rest of the year.

In the U.S., the most dangerous stretch of road to drive on Oct. 11 has been Route 6 between the zero and three mile markers, as well as near the Nebraska-Colorado state line, where there have been a combined 63 fatalities involving trucks over the past three years, accounting for 15.9% of the 397 that occurred across the country.

Tire issues have been the main culprit causing truck collisions on Oct. 11 at 43%. Breaks were to blame 25% of the time and faults in the vehicle 15%.