Ontario driver named to Penske’s Driver Wall of Fame

Chris Secord of Ontario was among the 18 professional drivers Penske Logistics named to its Class of 2020 Driver Wall of Fame.

The awards are part of its Premier Driver Recognition Program in the U.S. and Canada. Each of this year’s inductees was in the Diamond category, recognizing 20 years of service without an accident.

(Photo: Penske Logistics)

“We are very proud to welcome all four classes of our Premier Driver Recognition Program,” said Marc Althen, Penske Logistics president.

“While the Diamond Class is especially impressive, our Platinum, Gold and Silver classes have also achieved stellar status in their professional truck driving careers. Their continued dedication to servicing our customers safely and professionally is the benchmark for all drivers across our industry.”