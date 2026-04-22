Ontario seeks federal support to accelerate Highway 11, 17 expansion

The Ontario government is calling on Ottawa to help fast-track long-planned upgrades to Highways 11 and 17, citing their importance to national trade, resource development and defence.

In a letter dated April 20 to federal Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon, Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria and Northern Economic Development Minister George Pirie requested federal investment and a commitment to streamline approval processes that could delay construction.

The ministers said the two highways — key segments of the Trans-Canada network through Northern Ontario — are critical to moving goods and supporting economic growth.

Together, the corridors carry about 2,000 trucks per day and more than $125 million in goods, they wrote, linking the region to the rest of the country and supporting industries such as mining and natural resources.

Ontario has already made progress on the route through four-laning projects and the introduction of North America’s first 2+1 highway pilot in the North. But the province said more work is needed to meet growing demand and improve reliability.

The letter also frames the corridor as a matter of national security, noting its role in supporting domestic supply chains and the movement of military personnel and equipment.

“With the evolving geopolitical environment, these highways serve as critical infrastructure for economic security and defence readiness,” the ministers wrote.

They said federal support is needed to accelerate further widening and ensure the corridor can handle increased traffic tied to trade and critical mineral development.