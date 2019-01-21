OTA holds safety talks with Transport Minister, insurance reps

TORONTO, Ont. – The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) says it has recently had productive meetings to address truck safety in the province.

OTA chairman David Carruth and vice-chairman Wendell Erb recently joined OTA president Stephen Laskowski in meeting with the insurance industry. The topic was enforcement of writable electronic logging devices (ELDs) and the review of facility insurance.

“The group was very engaged and had positive discussions on ways the trucking and insurance industry could cooperate on improving enforcement of writable ELD devices pre- and post- federal regulation. Equally interesting was the discussions on exploring potential policy changes dealing with facility insurance and how it is currently utilized in the marketplace,” said Erb.

The OTA also recently met with Ontario Transport Minister Jeff Yurek, to brief him on the association’s truck safety vision and how the province can reduce red tape in the trucking industry.

“Minister Yurek was engaged in our issues and we look forward to working with him in helping make Ontario’s roads safer while also reducing red tape in our sector for the majority of compliant carriers,” said Carruth.