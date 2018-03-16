OTA offers input on cyclist/pedestrian safety

TORONTO, Ont. – The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) has submitted comments on how trucks, cyclists and pedestrians can co-exist on roads.

Its comments were filed with the province’s CycleON Action Plan 2.0.

“As an industry which shares its workplace with the public, truckers willfully take on the added responsibility for meeting the highest road safety standards. This is part of doing business, says Geoff Wood, OTA’s senior vice-president, policy. “OTA has submitted ideas it believes will help truck operators, cyclists and pedestrians to coexist in sharing the roadways more safely.”

Along with the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA), the association tabled four key areas where progress can be made to protect vulnerable road users.

Education: The OTA recommends developing a national education and awareness campaign that emphasizes how to safely share the road.

Planning: The OTA is urging improved separation of various road users, providing additional lighting, signage and advanced warnings around intersections with high pedestrian and cyclist volumes, exploring separate signal timing at intersections that are not truck-friendly, and user fees for cyclists, with funds used to create separated lanes.

Enforcement/regulatory change: The OTA is calling for increased enforcement of current laws on all road users.

Technologies/equipment: Lastly, the OTA said vehicle technology can reduce interactions between trucks and vulnerable road users. It cites trailer side skirts, additional mirrors, blind spot warning systems, pedestrian detection systems, advanced driver assistance systems, and technologies for bikes as well, that can improve their visibility to truck drivers.