Police look for driver after truck hits Hwy. 1 overpass in Langley, B.C.
B.C. Highway Patrol is seeking witnesses and dash camera footage to help identify the driver of a flatdeck commercial truck that failed to stop after striking an overpass on Highway 1 in Langley.
The collision happened March 19 at 2:52 p.m. when a white eastbound flatdeck truck carrying a crane boom hit the CP Rail overpass between Glover Road and 232nd Street, police said in a news release.
Police said the truck stopped briefly before leaving the scene.
“We know that the truck stopped briefly before leaving the scene, but the driver did not meet the legal obligation to wait for police or report the incident,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin of B.C. Highway Patrol.
There was a small amount of visible damage to the overpass. The Ministry of Transportation and Transit was called to confirm the structure was still safe.
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