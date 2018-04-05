Quebec police have a beef with bandits

BOUCHERVILLE, Que. – Thieves on Montreal’s south side are throwing a party, and police are seeking the public’s help in tracking them down.

The CBC is reporting that about $500,000 worth of beer and Jack’s Links brand dried meat and pepperoni were stolen from a warehouse in the early morning hours of March 12.

The 20,000 cases of Grolsch beer and snacks were loaded onto three of the warehouse’s delivery trucks, which were taken as well. Thankfully the trucks were later recovered in the Montreal area, but the good were nowhere to be found.

The Huffington Post reports the thieves disabled the alarm system and security cameras before committing the heist.

Nearly a month after the caper police say they are receiving reports of the goods being sold. They are urging businesses in Quebec and Ontario to keep a lookout for odd requests to purchase beer and snacks and report any suspicious behavior.