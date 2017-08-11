Ridewell’s Canadian rep passes away

WELLAND, Ont. – Ridewell Suspensions has announced Canadian regional sales manager Claude Sauriol passed away suddenly on Aug. 5, at the age of 53.

“Claude was a great representative for Ridewell and cared deeply about taking care of his customers,” says Rick Rickman, vice-president of sales for Ridewell, “but his positive character was best demonstrated by his concern for everyone he knew. He will be missed and remembered by many in the industry and his community.”

Sauriol had represented Ridewell in Canada for more than eight years and had been active in the heavy-duty suspension industry since 1993. You can read his obituary here.